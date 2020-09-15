Noel Gallagher has said he refuses to wear a face mask while shopping, in defiance of laws which were introduced earlier this year.

Appearing on The Matt Morgan podcast, the former Oasis singer described the use of face coverings as “bollocks”, after they were introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said.

Wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth is mandatory by law in all shops and supermarkets in the UK, although exemptions are in place for children under 11 and people with health issues.

They are also compulsory on public transport, with Gallagher recalling how he refused to wear a covering on a recent train journey to Manchester.

“I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going ‘can you put your mask on, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating’,” he said.

“So I was saying ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him, he’s having his lunch?'”

When challenged by Morgan, who argued that the masks help to prevent the spread of the virus, Gallagher falsely claimed that it is not the law to wear a mask.

He said: “Listen to me, it’s not a law. There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now.”

He then went on to recall how he was challenged for not wearing a mask in a supermarket, and eventually demanded to see the manager to explain his anti-mask stance.

Gallagher added: “I don’t give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a pisstake.”

In contrast, his brother Liam recently admitted that wearing a mask had “gotta be done”, despite not being a fan of the coverings.

Last week, Ian Brown also dismissed the use of masks in a series of online posts.

