Noel Gallagher regrets not playing final Oasis show: “It would have been a mad gig”

Noel Gallagher has said he sometimes regrets not playing Oasis‘ final show, suggesting that “it would have been a mad gig”.

The band broke up in 2009 following a backstage bust-up just minutes before they were due to go on stage and headline Paris’ Rock En Seine.

Speaking in a new interview, Noel – who quit the band then and there and has been estranged from his brother and bandmate Liam ever since – said he believes the war of words would have continued on stage and turned into a “mad gig”.

“We were getting pissed and fighting and then me going: ‘Fuck it, I’m going home, fuck off!'” Gallagher told the Daily Star (via ContactMusic).

“With the benefit of time, I don’t know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad fucking Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us. It would have been a mad gig.”

He added: “Sometimes I think: ‘I wish I had the memory of that gig.’ That would have been the way to go out. But it had to happen.”

During a 2011 press conference for his debut solo album, ‘Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’, Noel claimed tensions heightened between the pair after Liam had “demanded” his clothing label Pretty Green had an advert in the band’s tour programme and the pair had a “massive row” about it.

“I’d never had enough of Oasis – I’d had enough of him,” Noel said at the time. “It started to unravel when he started his clothing label and he demanded that in the Oasis tour programme he be allowed to advertise. And I didn’t think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. There was a massive row about it. It slowly went downhill after that.”

Meanwhile, Liam and Noel Gallagher have reportedly registered a joint film production company.

The estranged brothers are said to have set up a firm called Kosmic Kyte via Companies House – which is for “motion picture production activities”.