Noel Gallagher releases new track ‘A Dream Is All You Need To Get By’

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds have released ‘A Dream Is All You Need To Get By’ – the latest track to emerge from his upcoming EP ‘This Is The Place’.

The track follows the release of the EP’s title song and has been likened by Gallagher to a classic Smiths B-side.

“To my ears it sounds like one of those iconic B-sides by The Smiths, only obviously not as good,” said Noel.

“A song that was born very quickly which is always a good sign… like it’s always existed… somewhere… Manchester probably.”

You can listen to the new track here.

The EP will also feature ‘Evil Flower’, plus a Dense & Pika remix of ‘This Is The Place’ and a ‘Reflex Revision’ mix of ‘Evil Flower’. The full five-song EP will be released on September 27, available digitally or on two vinyl versions – a picture disc or coloured vinyl.

Following the June release of ‘Black Star Dancing’, ‘This Is The Place’ is the second in a series of three planned EPs from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. NME hailed ‘Black Star Dancing’ as “not anchored by anything, least of all your expectations” in a four-star review.

The track release also comes a week before Liam Gallagher releases ‘One Of Us’ – his anticipated second album.