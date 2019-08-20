Noel Gallagher releases video for latest single ‘This Is The Place’

The High Flying Birds make good use of green screen

Noel Gallagher has dropped a video for ‘This Is The Place’, his latest single with the High Flying Birds.

The video, which was directed by Dan Cadan and Jonathan Mowatt, was released Monday (August 19), two weeks after the song’s release. It’s the title track of the next EP from Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, due out September 27.

Gallagher and the band perform the infectious song on a stage, letting the green screen behind them do the work with scenes of light trails, human traffic in the city and technicolour skies. Uncontextualised shots of rocket launches, exploding televisions and rowdy sport fans also populate the video. Watch it here:

Besides ‘This Is The Place’, the EP will also feature the new songs ‘A Dream Is All I Need To Get By’ and ‘Evil Flower’. The last two tracks are a Dense & Pika remix of ‘This Is The Place’ and a ‘Reflex Revision’ mix of ‘Evil Flower’.

‘This Is The Place’ is the second of three EPs Gallagher and the High Flying Birds have lined up so far. The first was June’s ‘Black Star Dancing’, whose “escapist charm” the NME praised in its four-star review.

Gallagher is currently on tour in North America with the Smashing Pumpkins until August 31. He will then support U2 in New Zealand and Australia.