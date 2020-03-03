Noel Gallagher responds to Liam’s claims he’s too “greedy” to turn down an Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher has responded to brother Liam‘s recent claims that he is too “greedy” to turn down an Oasis reunion.

Last month, Noel was forced to deny Liam’s claim that he had refused a huge £100m offer for an Oasis comeback tour.

“To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis,” Noel wrote on Twitter.

However, Liam doubled down on his previous comments during a recent Big Read interview with NME, insisting that the proposed deal was in fact legitimate.

“Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it,” Liam said. “[Noel’s] obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle.”

He added that the High Flying Birds musician is too “greedy” to turn down the offer, which he said had “not been put on the table” officially at the time.

Don't worry folks only 13 more years left now before I retire. — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) March 3, 2020

Taking to Twitter this afternoon (March 3), Noel Gallagher shut down whispers of the reported offer once more.

He wrote: “So..just while I’m in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I’d like to point out AGAIN that I’m not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock’n’folk outfit Oasis.

“I think someone has still someone else’s tunes to promote so that’s maybe what’s causing the confusion.”

Noel went on to tell his followers that there “are almost 11 tickets left for my upcoming shows”, which are due to take place in Manchester later this month.

Suggesting that an Oasis reunion is definitely off the table, he signed off by saying that there are “only 13 more years left now before I retire”.

Earlier today, it was reported that Noel said an Oasis reunion wouldn’t be as special as the first time around due to fans filming the show on their phones.