Noel Gallagher responds to “slack-jawed fuckwit” Matty Healy calling for Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher has responded to Matty Healy’s comments calling for an Oasis reunion, and described him as a “slack-jawed fuckwit”.

The singer-songwriter was speaking in a new interview with Spin, promoting his upcoming High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’, when the topic of an Oasis reunion arose.

It was here that he was asked what he thought about comments made by The 1975 frontman Healy, who argued that both Liam and Noel Gallagher needed to “grow up” and reform. He also claimed that they should bring the group back together because “there’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig.”

While the comments ended up gathering a huge response online — and even provoked backlash from Liam Gallagher, who responded by saying “it’s our time to waste, who made him the boss of time?” — apparently Noel missed the commotion altogether and wasn’t aware of the singer’s comments until now.

“Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say?” he asked when the topic arose. “He would never be able to imagine it? He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

He also explained why he isn’t interested in pursuing an Oasis reunion, claiming that he feels the band already achieved all it set out to accomplish. “If Oasis hadn’t fulfilled its potential, I might have a different attitude towards it. But as Oasis did everything it set out to do and more,” he explained.

“I don’t see the point. It was a moment in time and if you missed it, tough shit. I missed the Sex Pistols, and I’ve managed to get over that. So people should get over it.”

The comments hint towards recent comments made by the band’s former guitarist Bonehead, who called on both brothers to consider regrouping because of how much it would mean to the younger generations who were never given an opportunity to see them live.

There have been extensive rumours circulating in recent years about the possibility of an Oasis reunion, but both Liam and Noel have taken an increasingly pessimistic view towards the idea.

Previously, there was a point where both brothers seemed willing to reform — with Liam promising that it was “gonna happen very soon” in a cover interview with NME, and Noel later adding that he would “never say never” to the prospect.

More recently, however, that seems to have soured, with Liam claiming that his brother has done “a lot of damage to Oasis as a band”, and Noel also stating that his sibling claims to want a reunion to happen, but would never reach out to organise it.

Earlier this week, tensions mounted between them once again, as Noel branded Liam as being too much of a “coward” to commit to the idea of performing together again. Following his comments, Liam took to Twitter and told fans that his brother is “full of shit” and “hates Oasis fans”.

Although the chances of a reunion happening anytime time soon seems highly unlikely, the Brit-pop icons are set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’. To mark the milestone, Noel confirmed that an anniversary edition of the album would be released in 2024, containing previously-unreleased material written at the time.

Liam also announced that he had plans to play the album in full to celebrate the event — although he only plans to take the show to a few “biblical” venues.