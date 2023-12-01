Noel Gallagher returning to studio to record new album

Noel Gallagher has confirmed that he will be heading into the studio early next year to record his next solo album.

The former Oasis musician released his latest album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, in June this year, but he has revealed that he is already getting ready to make its follow-up.

Speaking in The Sun (via Music News), Gallagher said: “I’ve had to stop writing because I need to get these songs recorded and get them out there so I can write some more.”

“In the pandemic there was nothing to do all day so I just wrote songs. There’s another two albums-worth of material there.”

“I think I’m going to be back in the studio in January, so we’ll see where it goes from there.”

At the start of November, Gallagher shared the single ‘We’re Gonna Get There in the End’, taken from ‘Council Skies’. Watch the video for the track above.

Gallagher and the High Flying Birds are set to hit the road this month for a UK arena tour. Any remaining tickets for the tour, which includes a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, can be purchased here.

Oasis recently released the 25th anniversary reissue of their famous compilation album ‘The Masterplan’. First put out in 1998, the record compiled B-sides from their first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995) and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

Noel is also gearing up to mark 30 years of the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, announcing details of an anniversary reissue back in April.

Brother and former bandmate Liam has big plans to celebrate the anniversary, too, as he is set to hit the road for a ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour across the UK next summer.

News of the live shows came after Liam confirmed earlier this year that he was looking to play Oasis’ 1994 debut album in full.

He’d been repeatedly teasing it since, including saying that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era too. Liam also confirmed that he won’t be playing any solo material at the shows.

In other Oasis news, earlier this year Noel spoke to NME as part of its In Conversation series and was asked if Oasis had ever been made any offers for a Britpop reunion package tour with other bands.

“Inevitably, it will happen”, he said, adding that “there’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together”.

More recently, Noel claimed that Oasis never became as popular in the US as they were in the UK because America “couldn’t handle” that “we didn’t give a fuck about anything”.