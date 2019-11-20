Noel Gallagher wants to play guitar for The Smiths if they ever reunite

But he's not holding out hope...

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’d be up for becoming a guitarist in The Smiths if the Manchester icons were to ever reunite.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the High Flying Birds singer revealed that he’s keen on taking the background as a guitarist once more, and later said The Smiths would provide the perfect place to do so.

“I would love to be in a band and just be a guitarist for a while,” Noel said.

“Not that band [Oasis], but sometimes when I sit in with [Paul] Weller I just think ‘thank god for that’.”

When asked by Lowe which band he would “jump at” to join, Noel revealed that the ‘Panic’ band – comprised of Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Mike Joyce, Andy Rourke and later Craig Gannon – would be the ideal choice.

“I would love, and it’s never gonna happen, it’s a thing in a parallel universe, if The Smiths got back together. I’m Craig Gannon and I’d go to Johnny [Marr] and say don’t get another guitarist mate – I’m your man.”

This comes after Noel admitted earlier this year that The Smiths were the one band he would love to see reunite.

“I’m not into reunions and all that,” he told Radio X.

“But if there was one… If I was God for a day… If you could make it happen and they’d all be happy about it happening, I would love to see The Smiths again.”

But it seems as unlikely as ever, with Johnny Marr jokingly dismissing the suggestion earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Noel’s war of words with estranged brother Liam rages on, with Noel recently admitting that Liam’s Twitter account is the reason why Oasis will never reunite.

Last week, he also released his uplifting new single ‘Wandering Star’, taken from his upcoming third EP, ‘Blue Moon Rising.’