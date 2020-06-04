Noel Gallagher has revealed that he once lost a full book of Oasis lyrics.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast, Gallagher revealed that he lost the lyrics after being thrown out of a hotel in Manchester in the early nineties.

Gallagher said: “I did lose a load of lyrics early on in Oasis. We got slung out of a hotel in Manchester – The Britannia, The Midland…one of those – by the police and a lyric book went missing.”

He added: “It has not surfaced, and it was in 1993 or 1994, so somebody has just launched it in a bin haven’t they?”

You can listen to the podcast here:

In the same podcast, Gallagher also opened up about how he thought the band ruined their chances of finding success in the US.

Gallagher added: “It was the start of our big crack at America and our first gig was an absolutely fucking shambles of drugs and booze.”

“That part of the tour, I don’t really remember it. They were crazy days. It was fun: we wore it well. The American tours were always fraught with tension. We were just being drunk and idiots – young and daft and running with the wheels off.”

Gallagher also revealed how taking cocaine “every night in the 90s” gave him “brutal panic attacks” and left him hospitalised with psychosis.

Back in April, Gallagher an unheard Oasis demo ‘Don’t Stop…’, after re-discovering the track in a box of CDs at home.

Posting on Twitter, Gallagher explained how he previously believed ‘Don’t Stop…’ to be “lost forever.”

“Hey there dudes and dollies. Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CD’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” he wrote.

“As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.”