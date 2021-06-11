Noel Gallagher reveals plans for solo tour of Oasis tracks

Noel Gallagher has revealed he’s planning a tour which will mostly see him performing Oasis tracks.

The guitarist explained that he doesn’t focus on his past glories when working on new material for the High Flying Birds, but realises that fans want to hear the tracks that first cemented his reputation.

He told The Sun: “When I am making a record, I don’t think about my legacy. I am in the trenches with the songs and I follow my instincts. How they come out is how they come out. As a whole, High Flying Birds is a totally different set-up to Oasis. They couldn’t be more different.

“But when I put together a show, you have to merge the two. You can’t charge people £70 a ticket and not do a handful of Oasis songs, some of the most famous songs of the Nineties.”

Opening up on plans for the tour, he said: “It is a privileged position to be in. I will probably get round to a tour of mostly Oasis songs when I do the acoustic thing.

“There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the COVID shit.”

In the same interview, he also attracted controversy after branding Prince Harry a “fucking woke snowflake” for criticising the Royal Family.

These latest comments from Gallagher come after he recently blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “fat cunt” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds also unveiled ‘Flying On The Ground’, the latest new track to emerge from the band’s greatest hits collection, which was released today (June 11).