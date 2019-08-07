Noel Gallagher reveals plans to sell his Oasis masters to highest bidder

The Master(s)plan

Noel Gallagher has revealed his plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder – and joked about what he’ll do with the money. Check out the clip below.

The High Flying Birds man, who released his new single ‘This Is The Place’ on Monday, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers yesterday evening (August 6) to promote his upcoming EP.

During the interview, Gallagher was asked about releasing solo material via his own record label Sour Mash. He then said that the masters for Oasis’ full back-catalogue are “due to come back around to [him] in about four or five years”.

Explaining what he plans to do once he owns the rights, Gallagher said: “Trust me, I will be selling mine to the highest bidder. Well, what am I going to keep them for? So my kids can benefit? No, no, I’m gonna sell them.

“I’m going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll buy a rocket. And then I’ll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s.”

Gallagher set up Sour Mash Records back in 2001 and has released all of his High Flying Birds albums and EPs through the company. The musician previously released Oasis’ music via the Creation and Big Brother labels.

Meanwhile, the Manchester legend took aim at his brother Liam’s Glastonbury 2019 slot in a recent interview. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life,” he said of the Pyramid Stage show.

Noel also labelled Liam’s solo music “unsophisticated music for unsophisticated people by an unsophisticated man”.