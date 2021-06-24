Noel Gallagher reveals who he wants to portray him in a biopic

Noel Gallagher has declared that Michael Fassbender would be the ideal man to portray him in a biopic.

The Oasis guitarist said that the Irish actor would be the perfect choice for a big screen take on his life because he sees the facial similarities between the pair.

“I have quite a unique look,” he told the Matt Morgan podcast.

Advertisement

“Would anybody want to play me? I don’t know. Maybe Michael, because he’s a great actor.”

It comes after Liam Gallagher previously revealed who he’d back to portray him and Noel in an Oasis biopic.

Liam said that one of his sons should portray him, with Noel’s daughter Anaïs playing her dad and X Factor‘s Louis Walsh as McGee.

While an Oasis biopic has yet to materialise, last month saw the band announce a concert documentary that looks back at their record-breaking Knebworth shows that were held nearly 25 years ago.

The band played to 250,000 fans across two days in August 1996 at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. They set several records with the epic two-dayer, including securing the largest-ever demand for a gig in British history with more than four per cent of the population applying for tickets.

Advertisement

Event cinema specialists Trafalgar Releasing will bring the film to cinemas, with dates still to be announced. RSA Films is producing the work, with both Noel and Liam Gallagher serving as executive producers.

Noel previously confirmed that the film will lean heavily on never-before-seen archive footage that was shot at the time of the seminal shows.

Meanwhile, Noel recently partnered with the famed guitar manufacturer Gibson to launch the ‘Noel Gallagher J-150’ acoustic guitar.