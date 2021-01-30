Noel Gallagher says brother Liam’s ‘Songbird’ is a “perfect” record

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’s a big fan of ‘Songbird’, the Oasis track penned by his estranged brother Liam.

Speaking in a new interview, the former Oasis guitarist and main songwriter admitted that the 2002 song which featured on the band’s ‘Heathen Chemistry’ album is a “perfect” record.

“I thought ‘Songbird’ by Liam was great,” Noel told The Matt Morgan Podcast (via Radio X). “We did a demo of it and it was more like ‘Love Me Do’ by The Beatles. It’s got a mouth organ on it and it sounds like The Beatles.

“Then we took all the instruments off it and it became this acoustic thing that I think is perfect.”

Noel then went on to bring up the fact that Liam, who embarked on a solo career in 2017, chooses not to perform ‘Songbird’ live. ”

“The ironic thing about that song is that he doesn’t even fucking play it now, work that one out,” Noel said. “He’s only got one tune and that’s it, and he’s not playing the fucking tune.”

‘Songbird’ was written about Liam’s ex-wife Nicole Appleton. On the limited edition version of Oasis’ 2006’s ‘Stop The Clocks’ boxset Liam recalled the song’s creation.

“I wrote that as a one-off,” he explained. “I was in France in this massive fucking mansion, doing our album. I went out one day sat under a tree, had a bit of a biblical moment and that was it. Didn’t do it to present [to] Noel, I just wrote it.”

He added: “It took three minutes and I think I wrote all the words pretty much there and then.”

