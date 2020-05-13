Noel Gallagher says cocaine gave him “brutal panic attacks” and left him hospitalised

Noel Gallagher has said that taking cocaine “every night in the 90s” gave him “brutal panic attacks” and left him hospitalised with psychosis.

The Oasis singer discussed his past drug use in a new interview with Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast, revealing how he once feared he would die after he was rushed to hospital in America in the ’90s.

Gallagher said: “I did have to check into hospital once. Imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital. They don’t understand a word you’re saying because of your accent and you’re like ‘I think I am on my way out’.”

He added: “I had a few brutal panic attacks, which is why I quit.”

He eventually ditched the drug by heading to Thailand in 1998 for a month-long break with then-wife Meg Matthews, and continued to stay off the vice after his break.

It comes after Noel admitted he finds people taking cocaine “boring”.

“You just know that when the coke comes out the night is going to take a shit turn,” he told the Irish Independent

“It’s always like fun and games and once someone gets the coke out then all of a sudden it’s, ”Well, it’s time for me to go anyway, because this is now boring”.’

Noel’s comments come after he recently treated Oasis fans to unheard demo ‘Don’t Stop…’, after re-discovering the track in a box of CDs at home.

He also recently revealed how he’s been “panic buying booze” to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.