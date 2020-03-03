Noel Gallagher says fans filming gig would stop Oasis reunion from being “exciting”

Noel Gallagher has said an Oasis reunion show wouldn’t be as special as the first time round, because of fans filming the gig on their mobile phones.

The guitarist has constantly shot down reunion rumours since the band’s split in 2009, and recently denied brother Liam’s claims that he had turned down a £25 million offer to reform.

But photographer Kevin Cummins – who shot the group in their early days – has revealed how Noel said a comeback “wouldn’t be the same” because of the thousands of fans using their camera phones.

Kevin told The Quietus: “I went to the football [at the Etihad Stadium] with Noel the other day and we were talking about that and how if Oasis reformed they would only have to do one gig because it would be telecast round the world, it could be streamed live everywhere and they could do another Knebworth but they could play to billions of people on the same evening.

“They probably would work again afterwards but they wouldn’t need to do it again [after that], it could just be one show.

“Noel was saying, ‘Well, it wouldn’t be the same, because there would be 200,000 people watching it through their phones’.

“He said, ‘We were the last band really where you could go to a gig and nobody was taking pictures, and that’s what made it exciting’.”

Kevin added: “It’s not exciting when you go to see a band and you can barely see them, you’re having to watch them on three people in front of you’s iPhone, so there’s no connection.

“You go to a live event to be excited. What do these people do when they film it on their phones?

“Do they go home that night and say, ‘I went to a great gig. I didn’t see it but I’ve got some really shaky footage’. There’s no point to it.”

This comes after Liam Gallagher said that an Oasis reunion is an inevitability because Noel is “greedy” and won’t be able to continue turning down offers.

In a new interview with NME for this week’s Big Read, Liam said: “The geezer’s ego’s out of control.”

“Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it. He’s obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle. And obviously I’m his little brother, who’s doing well and I’m here to spoil the fucking party.”

When asked if the offer was officially tabled, Liam said his “greedy” brother would be unable to turn it down.

“It’s not been put on the table; it’s just been booted around,” he explained.

“It is gonna happen, believe you me – it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

Earlier this month, Noel also took a cheeky dig at Liam’s track ‘Once’.