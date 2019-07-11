Lewis Capaldi changes his name on Twitter in response to Noel Gallagher calling him “fucking Chewbacca”

The knives are out

Lewis Capaldi has responded to Noel Gallagher‘s latest attack in which the former Oasis man told him to “enjoy his 15 minutes” of fame as the pair’s ongoing feud continues.

The musician, 52, called the Scottish singer-songwriter “fucking Chewbacca” when addressing Capaldi’s recent statement that “being slagged off by a man who is old enough to be my Da” was his “dreams coming true”.

Now, Capaldi has responded by changing his name on Twitter to ‘Chewis Capaldi’, complete with a new profile picture to go along with it.

In an explosive interview with Variety, Gallagher quoted Capaldi’s declaration that Noel’s insult (calling Capaldi an “idiot” on Radio X in June) was the “greatest” day of his life.

“The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his fucking life so far,” Noel said.

“He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but fucking hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

The interviewee went on to ask Noel for his reaction to his daughter Anaïs’ comment in which she said she wanted to be Capaldi when she grows up.

“When she grows up? Well, she better be better looking than that cunt!” Noel answered. “Let’s hope she doesn’t have his looks. Or his girth. I’m not going to allow that. She’s gonna have a bad day soon if she wants to be Lewis Capaldi when she grows up.”

Elsewhere in the interview Noel explained why he wouldn’t let his estranged brother Liam include any Oasis songs in his recent documentary As It Was.

“If some fucking moron is going to make a film slagging me off, calling my wife a cunt, after trolling my kids on the Internet, after being a filthy little misogynist sexist prick who cannot keep his fucking mouth off Twitter, and then call me to ask me a favour, I’m like, ‘Wow. You are as dumb as you fucking look’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Capaldi led a singalong of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ at Barn On The Farm last weekend, which he dedicated to “my dad Noel Gallagher”.