Noel Gallagher says he has scrapped acoustic album and wants to do a “defiant rock record”

Noel Gallagher says he has scrapped plans to record an acoustic album.

Earlier this year, the former Oasis guitarist revealed that he was in the process of recording an entirely acoustic album, which he said would be “for the fans” and that he had completed six songs already.

Now, speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, Gallagher said: “By the way, I’ve scrapped the acoustic album finally, can’t fucking do it anymore. Yeah, it got six tunes in, and I was so bored with the arrangement of it all and the kind of slow pace of it all and, actually what made me think, right fuck it, I’m not doing it.

“It was too down. Acoustic tunes tend to be quite down. I need to make a defiant rock record and that’s what I’m gonna do. Sorry everyone. I do apologise if anyone had their hearts set on it.”

Advertisement

He went on to say he’s already got ideas for a title based on the HBO sports comedy series Eastbound & Down but he said it was unlikely to see the light of day before 2026.

He continued: “So in my head now if I could demo it all by the end of the year or start to record it proper by the end of the year, could be… dunno…not next year cos then I’d have to go back out on tour next year and I’m not doing that. 2026 maybe?”

Recommended

Meanwhile, Oasis‘ classic hit single ‘Wonderwall’ was recently named the most-streamed song from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The 1995 single reached Number Two on the official singles chart at the time of its release and has since gone on to be one of the biggest selling ever, despite never topping the charts.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ ‘Supersonic’ would be marked by a re-release of the track as a physical single later this month.