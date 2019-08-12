Noel Gallagher says he is leaving London after series of stabbings near his home

"We'll just commute"

Noel Gallagher has said that he is planning to move out of London following a number of stabbings near his home.

The former Oasis man, who has a daughter Anais, 19, and sons Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight, claims he is moving his family out of the city because he and his wife are worried the kids will get mugged or worse while travelling to school.

”We’re just about to move out to Hampshire,” he told The Irish Independent. “We didn’t want the kids growing up in London. We’ve had two stabbings outside our house in the last while. I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

”One guy was multiple stabbed in the middle of the fucking day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off.”

He added: ”Anyway, our lad is 11 and is now coming to go to secondary school and we were just saying it would be too fucking stressful if he is on the Tube and he is coming home and he is being mugged for his phone. So we decided that we are going to go out to the country and put them to school in the country. We’ll just commute into London.”

Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher also spoke of his fears for the safety of his children in the capital, in the wake of four people being victims of knife crime within four days.

“Every time you wake up in the morning, there’s some 16-year-old kid been knifed to death,” said Liam. “I’ve got kids that age, out and about and that, doing their thing, living, being young. That freaks me right out – it does worry me. I’ve got teenagers.”

He continued: “I’d have a word with that mayor – he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed and all that. The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, ‘London is open.’ What, open for knife crime and dying and stuff?”

It prompted Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan to hit back and say that knife crime was so high as a result of government cuts.

“I can understand why any parent – and I speak as a parent of teenage children as Liam Gallagher is – would be concerned about violent crime,” he said.

He continued: “We’ve got to make sure we use that energy to try and save lives in our city. That’s not just us from city hall, but those concerned to help me lobby the government. We’ve lost over the last eight, nine years 3,500 police officers, 3,500 community support officers. In the last three years since I’ve been there, we’ve invested unlike the previous eight more than £230 million in our police from council tax increases and business rates increases…”

Meanwhile, Noel recently revealed his plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder – and joked about what he’ll do with the money.