Noel Gallagher has revealed that he recently teamed up with Paul McCartney for a duet at Stella McCartney’s 50th birthday party.

According to the Oasis chief, the pair performed The Beatles‘ ‘Birthday’ song and classic hit ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ after Gallagher played his own set at the fashion designer’s party at Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire last week.

He told Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast (via The Sun): “It wasn’t like I was there and they pulled me out of the crowd like a surprise. I was asked a couple of weeks up front.

Advertisement

“I performed, I did some of my stuff, and then someone said, ‘We’ll get you up on stage with my dad.’ And I said, ‘Fucking yes!’ It was quite the night and, as you can imagine, for a chap like me it was quite the moment.”

Gallagher also said that Ringo Starr attended the party and he was disappointed The Beatles drummer didn’t join the pair onstage.

“I performed with the bass player while the drummer watched,” he joked. “The only one thing that could have made it better would be that the other remaining Beatle was playing drums, but he wasn’t.

He added: “It wasn’t my party. I was only a guest so I can’t say, ‘I’ll only do it if Ringo does it. I’m either playing with both of you, or I’m playing with none of you.’ It was a good night, though.”

Meanwhile, Oasis Knebworth 1996, a documentary capturing the iconic shows, is released in cinemas later this week.

Advertisement

Gallagher recently said the documentary captures the young diversity of their audience when the band were “at their zenith”, before developing what he called a more “yobbish element” among their following towards the end of their career.

Yesterday (September 20), previously unseen footage of Oasis performing ‘Champagne Supernova’ with The Stone Roses‘ guitarist John Squire was also shared ahead of the release of the film.

In a five-star review of the documentary, NME said: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.

Last week, meanwhile, the film’s director Jake Scott said that he thinks the band will get back together.

“I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely,” he told NME. “Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”