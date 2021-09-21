Noel Gallagher says he would like to record an album of Oasis reworks

Noel Gallagher has said he would like to record an album of reworked Oasis songs.

Gallagher recently performed a stripped back version of classic track ‘Live Forever’ for a session on BBC Radio 2. According to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, he has now said he would be open to doing a full LP of similar reworkings.

“I would be interested in doing an album of reworks in the style of that version [of ‘Live Forever’],” he admitted. “A bunch of Oasis reworks might be nice to do.”

Speaking about his recent re-working of ‘Live Forever’, he added: “The original version is a young guy’s song who is singing it with his life in front of him. When I hit that chord, I was like, ‘Ah, this is like an old fella’s chord, who is looking back on his life.'”

This comes after Gallagher said that he’d also like to embark on a solo tour, playing only Oasis tracks.

“When I am making a record, I don’t think about my legacy,” he said. “I am in the trenches with the songs and I follow my instincts. How they come out is how they come out. As a whole, High Flying Birds is a totally different set-up to Oasis. They couldn’t be more different.

“But when I put together a show, you have to merge the two. You can’t charge people £70 a ticket and not do a handful of Oasis songs, some of the most famous songs of the ’90s.”

He added: “There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the COVID shit.”

Meanwhile, Oasis Knebworth 1996, a documentary capturing the iconic shows, is released in cinemas later this week.

Gallagher recently said the documentary captures the young diversity of their audience when the band were “at their zenith”, before developing what he called a more “yobbish element” among their following towards the end of their career.

Yesterday (September 20), previously unseen footage of Oasis performing ‘Champagne Supernova’ with The Stone Roses‘ guitarist John Squire was also shared ahead of the release of the film.

In a five-star review of the documentary, NME said: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.