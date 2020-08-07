Noel Gallagher says he’d like to record a covers album

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’d like to record a covers album, featuring songs by Burt Bacharach and The Smiths.

Speaking in a new interview, Gallagher talked about having a new home studio which will allow him to be able to record whenever he wants.

“I’d like to do a covers album, now I’m going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there’s no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening,” he told the Daily Star‘s Wired column (via Radio X).

“I would do a good ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ by Burt Bacharach, ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack.”

Gallagher has covered a number of songs over the years – whether as part of Oasis or as a solo artist – including Small Faces‘ ‘Here Come The Nice’, David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’, and The Verve‘s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’.

Some of his most famous covers have been of Beatles songs such as ‘Help’, ‘Helter Skelter’, and ‘I Am The Walrus’.

Last month, Gallagher compared US audiences to “unimpressed sheep” while recalling his time in Oasis.

The musician was reminiscing about the period when his band were recording 1995’s ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory‘, at Wales’ Rockfield Studios, when he likened the sheep at the rural location to the indifferent crowds the band played to in the US.

It comes after Gallagher said an Oasis reunion show wouldn’t be as special as the first time round, because of fans filming the gig on their mobile phones.

The guitarist has constantly shot down reunion rumours since the band’s split in 2009, and recently denied brother Liam’s claims that he had turned down a £25 million offer to reform.

But photographer Kevin Cummins – who shot the group in their early days – has revealed how Noel said a comeback “wouldn’t be the same” because of the thousands of fans using their camera phones.