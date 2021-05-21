Noel Gallagher says he’ll reform Oasis for £100 million

Noel Gallagher has named his price to reform Oasis, and it’s nothing short of a cool £100 million.

However, he isn’t holding out hope and claims that the music industry couldn’t afford to fork out the hefty sum.

He made the comments after estranged brother Liam claimed last year that Oasis had been offered the huge sum to get back together, but said it was still not enough for Noel.

“There isn’t £100million in the music business between all of us… if anybody wants to offer me £100million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100million. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it,” he told The Jonathan Ross Show.

Discussing his relationship with Liam, he said he doesn’t “particularly” miss his brother, with the pair not speaking since Oasis’ split in 2009.

“It was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie. Once that has gone you cannot put that genie back in the bottle. It would just be for showbiz and for a mere paltry £100million,” he said.

“Everybody’s moved on. “I talk to my mum every other day and she’s never mentioned it to me once.”

Last week, Noel said he doesn’t believe that Oasis should reunite, because the band’s legacy is “set in stone”.

After news of the release of a special documentary marking 25 years of the band’s iconic Knebworth gig, Noel was asked about a reunion, saying he “doesn’t feel like it”.

“The legacy of the band is set in stone,” he told Australia’s The Project TV show. “If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough cos I’ve never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”

Last month, Noel announced details of a Greatest Hits album with his High Flying Birds project, marking a decade of the band. ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will come out on June 11 via Sour Mash Records.