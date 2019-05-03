The former Oasis man revealed his new singe 'Black Star Dancing' yesterday

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he is set to release two more EPs after he dropped his new single ‘Black Star Dancing’ yesterday.

Gallagher revealed that he is releasing a new EP yesterday, his first new release since 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon’ with new tracks ‘Rattling Rose’ and ‘Sail On’, alongside a 12″ mix of ‘Black Star Dancing’ and a remix by London producer The Reflex also featuring.

But now he has revealed that two more EPs are on the way.

“I’ve got three EPs coming out this year – three four-track EPs,” he told Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan.

Gallagher added that the second EP will be “a very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He said: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds will head out on a UK tour next week, which takes place exclusively in intimate, all seater venues.

Support on all four dates will come from Gaz Coombes. Noel will play: May 7 Edinburgh, Playhouse

8 Llandudno, Venue Cymru

9 London, The Palladium

11 Hull, Bonus Arena

Describing his recent new single, Noel said: “It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS!.

“I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently … anyway, it’s ‘dope’ … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!”