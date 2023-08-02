Noel Gallagher says he’s not “cut out” to command concerts like Bono or Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher says he hasn’t got the same presence as U2 frontman Bono or Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, when he performs onstage.

Speaking in a new interview with Radio X, the former Oasis man said he was not “cut out” to command the stage like either singer.

“Some people are cut out for that kind of thing. Chris Martin for example, can do that thing with the crowd. Bono can do that thing with the crowd. I can’t. I’m not interested in it,” he said.

Advertisement

Gallagher went on to say that classic songs like ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ are actually bigger than him.

He continued: “That song’s bigger than me. That song will be around long after I’m gone. So those big songs like that and ‘Wonderwall’… I don’t feel like I have to be larger than life.

“I mean people are here to see me. They know who I am. They know what I’m like. And that’s what you pay for and that’s what you get.”

Despite that, he recently took aim at artists like Adele who’s songs he said are “shit” and regarding her discography he said he found the “whole thing offensive”.

He also recently took aim at The 1975 and, in particular, frontman Matty Healy. First branding him as a “slack-jawed fuckwit”, the Manchester singer-songwriter then revealed to NME that he considers the band to be both “shit” and “not rock”.

Advertisement

“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place,” he said. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975.”

“At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit… I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’,” he added. “The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”