Noel Gallagher says his son taught him to play AC/DC on guitar

Noel Gallagher has revealed that his 10-year-old son taught him how to play AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’ on guitar.

During a recent edition of his Radio X residency, the former Oasis musician spoke of how his youngest son, Sonny, had been learning to play the instrument. “He’s doing good,” he said. “He rattles around on it every night.”

Gallagher continued: “He showed me, and I genuinely did not know how to play this riff, ‘Back In Black’, which is a famous riff.”

The High Flying Birds singer went on to describe his son as “a rocker” who’s a fan of AC/DC and Queen. “It’s fucking great,” he added. “I hope he hasn’t started too early so that when he gets to 18 he’s bored of it.”

Although Gallagher said that Sonny is now his “little protégé”, he explained that he’s never pushed him to follow in his father’s footsteps. He did, however, end up playing as part of a live show at school.

“I’ve never been so proud of anything or anyone in my life. It was amazing,” Gallagher said of the performance.

“My plan was always not to say, ‘Right, dad’s a musician, you’re going to be a musician’, because I know loads of kids who have done that and by the time they get to 21 they’ve given it up.

“They’re just not interested. So my plan was just to leave musical instruments around the house. Sonny’s always had little keyboards in his room and a guitar. He literally picked it up and he’s had a go. He’s into it.”

Gallagher also recalled the time his son asked him if he could play ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC. “I sheepishly went, ‘No’. He was like, ‘[A] guy in our school can play it and he’s grade 2 [on guitar]. What grade are you?’ I was like, ‘I’m grade £76 million, son. That’s what I am, how about that?'”

Upon announcing his new Radio X venture, Gallagher promised fans “some great tunes, and a lot of nonsense, being spouted mostly by me!” You can catch up with the show here.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has revealed that he plans to release his cover of ‘Mind Games’ by John Lennon.