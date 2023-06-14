Noel Gallagher says songs he’s co-written with The Black Keys are “fucking amazing”

Noel Gallagher has said the songs he’s co-written with The Black Keys are “fucking amazing”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gallagher, who spent time with The Black Keys, shared: “We did a week in the studio in London and wrote three songs and I’ve gotta tell you, they’re fucking amazing.”

The Black Keys, made up of duo Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney who are working on their 12th studio album, previously praised the former Oasis member.

Speaking to NME, Carney referred to him as the “incredible” Noel Gallagher, adding: “He’s hilarious and super talented, We were referring to him as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

Carney also mentioned Noel’s brother, Liam Gallagher. “Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” he continued. “Actually, the Liam song ‘Everything’s Electric’ is why we decided to work with [Greg] Kurstin [who produced the track].”

Despite working with Auerbach and Carney, Noel also spoke out about his dislike of artists who use co-writers.

“I never loved the Beach Boys,” he shared. “I was watching a documentary once and I was like, hang on a minute. Who the fuck’s this Van Dyke Parks? Oh, he’s the lyricist? It’s like, what? Brian Wilson didn’t even write the lyrics? Well, what the fuck? Why is he revered as a great songwriter?”

He added: “And, um, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran and all the rest of them, I’m sorry. Once you employ outside people … they’re solo artists. How can he be a solo artist if there’s someone else co-writing the fucking songs for you? If you are writing songs with a guy, be in a band with that fucking guy!”

In other news, Gallagher recently joked that he was the reason behind Taylor Swift’s alleged split from Matty Healy.

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,’” he joked during his appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “And he couldn’t help it.”

Gallagher has been part of an ongoing feud with The 1975 frontman after Healy claimed that both Liam and Noel Gallagher needed to “grow up” and reform Oasis.

Last month, after discovering what Healy had said, Noel responded: “Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say? He would never be able to imagine it? … He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

He also criticised The 1975 in a recent interview with NME, saying that the band are “shit” and “not rock”.

“It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit,” he said in the latest instalment of NME‘s In Conversation series.

As for The Black Keys, they will be heading out on a UK tour this month. Check out the tour dates below.

The Black Key’s UK 2023 tour dates are:

JUNE

21 – The O2, London

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow