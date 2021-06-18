Noel Gallagher scores 12th UK Number One album with ‘Back The Way We Came’

Noel Gallagher has scored his 12th UK Number One album with his greatest hits album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021)’.

The former Oasis musician’s new best of as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, which arrived last week (June 11), debuted at the top spot with 28,000 chart sales – 9,300 of which were vinyl copies, including a limited edition release for last Saturday’s (June 12) Record Store Day.

Keeping Olivia Rodrigo‘s mammoth ‘Sour’ at bay at Number Two, Gallagher’s 12th Number One album is his fourth since leaving Oasis, following ‘Who Built The Moon?’ (2017), ‘Chasing Yesterday’ (2015), and his band’s self-titled 2011 album.

‘Back The Way We Came’ was one of three new releases to land inside the Top Five, alongside Polo G‘s ‘Hall Of Fame’ (Number Three) and Garbage‘s ‘No Gods No Masters’ (Number Five), their highest charting record since 2005’s ‘Bleed Like Me’. Last week’s Number One, Wolf Alice’s ‘Blue Weekend’ dropped down to Number Four.

“What? I’m Number One? Again?!” Gallagher whispered to a life-size cut-out of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. “Thanks very much for this, I’m running out of Manc-lepiece space for these things, but it’s an absolute honour. Thank you very much.”

You can watch Gallagher’s acceptance speech below:

Elsewhere on the chart, comedian Bo Burnham claimed the six spit with ‘Inside (The Songs)’, a collection of tracks that appear in his new Netflix stand-up special Inside, while a deluxe ‘Platinum Pleasure’ edition of Jessie Ware‘s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ returned the album to the Top 10 at seven.

Migos landed at nine with their fourth album, ‘Culture III’, while Marina claimed her fifth Top 20 album with ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ at 17, and Maroon 5 opened at 19 with their seventh LP, ‘Jordi’.

Following a limited edition release for last week’s Record Store Day, Linkin Park’s chart-topping 2003 album ‘Meteora’ re-entered the chart at Number 30.

Speaking about the title for ‘Back The Way We Came’ in a video shared with NME, Gallagher said: “For best ofs, the titles are always shit. This one just came to me one afternoon while sat at the kitchen table. It’s a saying, isn’t it – back the way we came. We’re looking back over a 10 year period. I actually thought it’s a great title.”

He added: “That’s why it’s called ‘Volume 1’ – if there’s a ‘Volume 2’ I’m not coming up with another fucking title because it’s fucking great!”