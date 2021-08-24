Noel Gallagher set to release his cover of John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he’s set to release his cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Mind Games’, which he recorded to mark the late Beatles musician’s 80th birthday.

During the latest edition of his new Radio X residency (August 22), Gallagher spoke to Matt Morgan about taking on the 1973 single while he was working in the studio last year.

READ MORE: 10 classic Oasis stories that the rumoured new biopic should include

He’d been approached to contribute to a new covers album in tribute to Lennon, which was being assembled by his son Sean Ono Lennon.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t get involved because I was doing something at the time,” Gallagher explained. “And on the eve of his birthday, Sean said, ‘Oh you know how it’s dad’s birthday tomorrow, and can you do something on your socials?’

“I happened to be in the studio and I said, ‘Well, let’s record’. We just did a version of ‘Mind Games’ and did a little film.” (You can see that Instagram video below).

Asked whether the full version of the cover would ever be released, Gallagher replied: “Yeah. I’ll finish it off and do it for… I’ll do it for Record Store Day maybe or something.

“I’ve done a lot of covers recently. I’ll probably collate them all and do it for something or other. It came out pretty good actually.”

Speaking on the first episode of his Radio X show earlier this month, Gallagher downplayed his brother Liam’s perceived hell-raiser status. “He’s a bit of a charlatan,” he said, adding: “A lot of them in the game can’t walk it like they talk it. It’s usually those with the big mouths.”

Advertisement

Upon announcing his new radio venture, Noel Gallagher promised fans “some great tunes, and a lot of nonsense, being spouted mostly by me!”