Noel Gallagher shares behind the scenes footage of working with Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher has shared behind the scenes footage of him working with Johnny Marr on their new single ‘Pretty Boy’ – watch the new clips below.

The track arrived at the end of last month and offered the first preview of Gallagher’s as-yet-unannounced new album.

“Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special,” he said of the former Smiths guitarist in a press statement.

In the behind the scenes clips, which were shot by Gallagher’s daughter Anais at his Lone Star studio, Marr can be seen working out the track’s guitar melodies for the first time, while another shows Gallagher tracking the acoustic guitar and vocals.

A third clip reveals some of the creative process behind “finding the right notes” for the song.

“The break down bit where this comes in is fucking great,” the Oasis singer tells Marr. “And it’s great that you can kind of lay back on that bit, but the previous bit could be quite fuzzy, couldn’t it?” he asks, before singing part of the track.

“Yeah and I do think there’s something in that,” Marr agrees. “It’s just finding exactly the right notes.”

You can watch the clips below.

Earlier this year, Gallagher explained that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird’s fourth full-length effort had a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he said.

The singer also recently appeared to have let slip when his new album is likely to be released.

“The team is doing good, we’re having a good season,” he said of his football team Manchester City during an interview with an Italian radio station (via Contactmusic). “Hopefully we will be in Istanbul [for the Champions League final] around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good,” he said.

“I can’t say what the album is called yet, though.”