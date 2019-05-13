Noel Gallagher sings ‘Wonderwall’ and joins celebrations as Manchester City retain Premier League title

One very happy Citizen.

Oasis icon Noel Gallagher was at the centre of celebrations yesterday as Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League for the second year in a row.

A 4-1 victory away to Brighton was enough to secure City’s league triumph yesterday – narrowly beating Liverpool to the title after the chase went all the way to the final day of the season.

As ‘Wonderwall’ played out from the speakers at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, Noel was seen celebrating among the travelling City fans – and singing the words to the 1995 track.

The celebrations were then taken up a level as Noel headed straight to the City dressing room, delivering an impromptu performance of the track once more for City’s league-winning heroes.

He was also seen posing for photos with the Premier League trophy alongside captain Vincent Kompany and midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Gallagher is a life-long fan of City and recently revealed how he wasn’t best pleased when asked to handle a tricky request from Coleen Rooney to mark Wayne’s 21st birthday.

With Wayne being a Manchester United player at the time, and a Liverpool native, Noel didn’t take too kindly to being asked to sign a guitar for him.

“I got this rambling letter from Coleen Rooney saying, it’s Wayne’s 21st. He’s a huge fan. It’d be great if you could sign it for him. And I was like…. cheeky, what?,” Noel said.

“So, I took all the parts off it. Got my mate who is a decorator to dip it in sky blue emulsion paint. Wait for it to dry, put all the parts back on it. Graffitied it with quite questionable Man City songs and sent it back to him with letter saying, ‘Happy birthday, Spongebob. Next time you want ‘owt signing send us your Bentley.’”

Earlier this month Noel released new single ‘Black Star Rising’, his first track taken from a forthcoming EP of the same name.

It’s the first of three EPs he is planning for 2019.