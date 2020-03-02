Watch Noel Gallagher sing ‘Wonderwall’ with Benjamin Mendy as Man City celebrate Carabao Cup win

Noel Gallagher was seen singing ‘Wonderwall’ with Benjamin Mendy in the Wembley dressing room yesterday (March 1) after Manchester City triumphed in the Carabao Cup Final.

Video footage showed the Oasis legend joining in the celebrations after City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win the League Cup for the third year in a row.

In the clip, the French left-back is seen putting his arm around Gallagher’s shoulders before marching him into the centre of the dressing room as the pair lead a rendition of the classic track.

Noel Gallagher and Benjamin Mendy yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/wJW8RuFrM7 — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) March 2, 2020

Gallagher, a die-hard City fan, was also seen embracing City manager Pep Guardiola at full-time.

Similar scenes were witnessed last year when Gallagher belted out ‘Wonderwall’ after the Citizens won the Premier League for the second year in a row.

He was seen among the travelling supporters at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, where a 4-1 victory was enough to secure the Premier League title.

His brother Liam is also a devoted City fan, but he recently told NME that he was reluctant to attend home games at the Etihad Stadium.

“I don’t go and watch them anymore. I don’t really like the Etihad. I don’t dig it man, it’s like going and watching the fucking opera,” he said.

“The last time I seen City I got told to be quiet by some fucking donut who was too busy looking at his menu,” Liam said. “I was jumping up and down and he went, ‘Can you be fucking quiet?’ It must have been interfering, like messing with his brain; he didn’t know whether to have the prawns or the fucking caviar.”

Noel and his High Flying Birds released their new track ‘Come On Outside‘ last Friday.