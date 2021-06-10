Noel Gallagher slams Prince Harry as a “fucking woke snowflake”

Noel Gallagher has slammed Prince Harry as a “fucking woke snowflake” for publicly criticising the Royal Family.

The Oasis guitarist, who famously has a strained relationship with his brother Liam, said he sympathises with Prince William for having a sibling who is “shooting his fucking mouth off”.

“Prince William. I feel that fucking lad’s pain,” he told The Sun. “He’s got a fucking younger brother shooting his fucking mouth off with shit that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

He went on to criticise Harry for “dissing your family” after he and Meghan criticised the institution during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Calling for the prince to “shut up”, Noel reasoned: “Prince Harry is coming across like a typical fucking woke snowflake, fucking arsehole. Just don’t be fucking dissing your family because there’s no need for it.”

Taking aim at Meghan Markle directly, he added: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

Noel admitted that he has never met Harry, but added that his recent promotional duties for the Australian press were preoccupied by questions about “how much of a cunt is Prince Harry?”.

These latest comments from Noel come after he recently blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “fat cunt” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Gallagher revealed that he had received his first Covid-19 vaccine, while also criticising celebrities who have campaigned for other people to get the jab.

The former Oasis guitarist told Radio Times that his doctor told him he would be a “fool” not to get the jab after he initially turned it down.

Earlier this week, Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds also unveiled ‘Flying On The Ground’, the latest new track to emerge from the band’s forthcoming greatest hits collection.