Noel Gallagher says he struggles to remember lyrics onstage: “I’m sure, eventually, I’ll need a teleprompter”

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he struggles to remember lyrics to his songs while performing onstage.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast – per a Guardian report – the former Oasis member and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds frontman revealed that his age is catching up to him.

Gallagher – now aged 56 – pegged his forgetfulness to the “ongoing march of time”. Gallagher told Matt Morgan: “I’ve found myself on this tour consciously thinking: ‘What is the next line to this song?’ It’s like, you’ve just got to think about it.”

He went on to say that he would consider using a teleprompter for lyrics in the future: “I’m sure, eventually, I’ll need one.”

Gallagher isn’t the only musician to reveal they need aid in remembering lyrics. In late 2020, Paul McCartney revealed he uses a teleprompter at his live shows in case he forgets the lyrics to The Beatles‘ songs.

“Sometimes I’ll be doing a song, like ‘Eleanor Rigby’ [released in 1966] or something, and I’m on autopilot. And I’m starting to think, ‘Oh, what am I gonna have for dinner?’ Then I go, ‘Stop!’ because I’m singing ‘Eleanor Rigby’! I’ve separated myself not only from Paul and fame, but a couple of bits in my head are going in different places,” McCartney said.

McCartney added at the time: “Sometimes that breaks down and I forget the song. I have a teleprompter.”

Earlier this month, Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds announced former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan as the support act for their 2023 UK arena tour. See Meighan’s UK arena tour dates with Noel Gallagher below.

DECEMBER

14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

15 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

17 – Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Reviewing Gallagher’s recent outdoor London gig, NME wrote: “Whether Oasis get back together over the next year remains to be seen. For now, Gallagher senior still makes a pretty good substitute. Plus he’s a damn sight better than any AI replication of the band.”