Noel Gallagher teases new music and incoming announcement

Noel Gallagher has hinted new music is on its way, more details of which could be revealed on Tuesday (January 17).

Gallagher posted a video to his social media earlier today (January 13) that was filmed by his daughter Anais, which shows him tracking vocals and instruments in the studio. Snippets of what appears to be two new songs play over the top before the video cuts to black, with the date ‘17.01.23’ appearing.

The former Oasis chief also teased new music on Christmas Eve, sharing a clip of string sessions for a new song recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. It was captioned by the phrase ‘INGUT’, which fans are guessing could be an abbreviation of a potential song title.

Gallagher previously let slip in an interview on an Italian radio station that his upcoming album with the High Flying Birds is slated for release in May. Its lead single ‘Pretty Boy’, a collaboration with Johnny Marr, was released in October.

Speaking about the track, Gallagher said: “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear.

“Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

The artist previously explained that the follow-up to NGHFB’s 2017 album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ had a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he said.

In another interview, he revealed that he impersonated David Bowie while working on tracks for the album, saying that, for the song ‘Pretty Boy’, “I’d sit up late at night doing [Bowie’s] voice, ‘If this song sounds like David Bowie, then I’m going to sing it like David Bowie until I’ve written it’.”

Gallagher will be playing several outdoor headline gigs in the summer in support of the album with a variety of support acts, including Feeder, Goldie Lookin’ Chain, The Zutons, Tom Meighan, Primal Scream and Future Islands. You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here and here.

JULY

28 – London, Crystal Palace Bowl

AUGUST

5 – Essex, Audley End House and Gardens (with The Zutons and Tom Meighan)

19 – Monmouth, Caldicot Castle (with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain)

26 – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park (with Primal Scream and Future Islands)