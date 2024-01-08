Noel Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers to play 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

Noel Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers lead the line-up for the 2024 edition of the Teenage Cancer Trust gig series in London.

This year’s edition of the charity’s annual run of concerts – curated by The Who’s Roger Daltrey – is due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall between March 18 and March 24.

Daltrey and The Who will open the series with two gigs on March 18 and 20, with an evening of comedy in between the two shows. Gallagher will be supported by Blossoms for his gig on March 21, before gigs from The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers on the following two nights.

The series will then close on March 24 with a special gig titled ‘Ovation’, which will celebrate 24 years of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs.

On the line-up for that show will be Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

See the full line-up below. Tickets will go on sale here from 9am GMT on Friday, January 12.

Discussing the 2024 series of gigs, Daltrey said: “The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows and – more importantly than that – thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.”

For two decades, the iconic series has featured the best in music and comedy, raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust and driven by Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron Daltrey.

Kasabian, Wet Leg and Courteeners were among the acts to play the 2023 gig series.