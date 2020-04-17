Noel Gallagher thinks Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions if season is axed

Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher thinks Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions – even if the rest of the season is axed due to coronavirus.

The Reds were 25 points clear at the summit of English football’s top flight when play was suspended in March, and were only two victories away from their first Premier League title in 30 years.

But Gallagher has now risked the wrath of Manchester United fans by claiming Liverpool should be handed the title if the season is finished prematurely.

He told talkSPORT: “They’ve won it anyway. They should just give it to them. I think they should just start planning for next season now because this is going to go on. Football is all about the fans and I don’t agree with playing games behind closed doors.

Some might say Noel Gallagher knows what he's doing when he talks about Liverpool. But you might agree with this… pic.twitter.com/UQRZlRA3IK — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 16, 2020

“I don’t care if there’s six games on a day, although of course it will make the lockdown a bit better. But the games behind closed doors aren’t even that good to watch and people will turn up.

“All my mates who are City fans have said ‘if they start playing games behind closed doors, we’re going’. It could cause more trouble than it’s worth.”

He added: “But I think that the authorities should think about playing next season and playing with limited fans and social distancing in the stadium and all that.

“Liverpool have won the league, so they might as well give it to them. But the only thing to stop them doing that is relegation and promotion from the other leagues.”

Earlier this month, Gallagher also revealed that he’s been panic-buying alcohol to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’ve been panic buying booze,” he revealed. “Now that the pubs are shut the only thing to now is to drink your way through it.

“If you don’t leave the house you’ll be OK. I don’t see anybody anyway, I ride my bike where I live and you get the odd car on the road but I don’t stop to talk to anybody. I can easily shut the door and stay in.”