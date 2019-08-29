Noel Gallagher thinks an Oasis musical is “inevitable”

"Live Forever is always the title."





It’s been 10 years since Oasis split, but Noel Gallagher believes that the band’s iconic tunes could be immortalised in a musical.

The Manchester icons famously split in 2009 when ongoing tensions between Noel and Liam reached their climax during a festival show in Paris.

While a reunion looks as unlikely as ever, Noel believes that the band could still make it to the West End stage one day.

Speaking to The Sun, Noel revealed: “The musical! People have been on to me about that for the last 10 years. And funnily enough Live Forever is always the title.”

It also seems to be more than a conversation starter, with Noel explaining he has spoken to an “English guy who works on Broadway who knows about these things”.

Describing his conversation with the mystery man, Noel explained: “And he was like saying, ‘Your journey from rags to riches’.

“And I was like, ‘Do you have to make it so Dickensian? I never wore any rags’. People do love that shit, I know. It’s inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once.”

This comes after Liam reflected on the tenth anniversary of Oasis’ split yesterday.

When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

During their headline appearance at Reading last weekend, Foo Fighters also admitted they want to start a petition to secure Oasis’ reunion.