Noel Gallagher to host a new Sunday night residency on Radio X

Noel Gallagher is set to host a new Sunday night residency on Radio X.

Gallagher will partner with comedy writer Matt Morgan to present the first in a brand new series, The Radio X Residency.

The first show will air this Sunday (August 8) at 7pm, with the residency, which will run throughout August, set to see “Noel and Matt setting the world to rights”.

The programmes will also involve Gallagher “picking some of his favourite music and answering fan questions”.

“You lucky little indie kids are getting the pleasure of mine and the thinking man’s fuddy-duddy Matt Morgan’s company for a Residency,” Gallagher said in a statement. “You’ll be hearing some great tunes, and a lot of nonsense, being spouted mostly by me!

“Tune in… you might learn summat. NG.”

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, added: “Whether it be through Oasis or the 10 years of his High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher’s music is part of the fabric of Radio X, and I’m delighted that the man himself will be hosting a show on the station.

“He’s teamed up with his good mate Matt Morgan, and as a man who’s never short of a word to say, I can’t wait to hear them put the world to rights in their own unique style, as well as pick some of their favourite tunes. Noel Gallagher really does live on Radio X.”

Last month Gallagher praised his all-female backing singers in the High Flying Birds, saying that their vocals have changed his approach to songwriting.