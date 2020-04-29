Noel Gallagher to release unheard Oasis track ‘Don’t Stop’ tonight

Noel Gallagher has confirmed that he’ll release an unheard Oasis track tonight, after re-discovering the demo in a box of CDs at home.

Posting on Twitter, Gallagher announced that the new track is called ‘Don’t Stop’, and explained how he previously believed it to be “lost forever.”

“Hey there dudes and dollies. Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CD’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” he wrote.

“As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.”

Noel went on to explain that the only version of the track in existence comes from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong, which was recorded “about 15 years ago.”

He added: “I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it out there for you to enjoy/argue over. It’ll be up on the internet from midnight. The song is called ‘Don’t Stop.’

“Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss. You’re welcome by the way.”

The latest update from Noel comes after he previously told fans how he’s been “panic buying booze” to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.

“If you don’t leave the house you’ll be OK. I don’t see anybody anyway, I ride my bike where I live and you get the odd car on the road but I don’t stop to talk to anybody. I can easily shut the door and stay in,” he added.

Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, recently “demanded” an Oasis reunion to raise funds for the NHS when the coronavirus pandemic ends.