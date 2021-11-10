Noel Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club and more to headline new Welsh festival In It Together

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds, Two Door Cinema Club and more will headline the first edition of new Welsh festival In It Together next year – get all the details below.

The festival will take place at the Old Park Farm in the town of Margam, just outside Port Talbot in South Wales, from June 3-5 next year.

Billed as an all-ages festival, organisers are running a ‘bring your grandparents for free’ initiative for the event.

Advertisement

Joining Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club in headlining the first ever In It Together will be Clean Bandit, while The Magic Gang, The Vaccines, Editors and more will also all feature.

See the full line-up for the inaugural event below. Tickets will go on sale here from 10am on Friday (November 12).

Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher has said he would like to record an album of reworked Oasis songs.

Gallagher recently performed a stripped back version of classic track ‘Live Forever’ for a session on BBC Radio 2. According to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, he has now said he would be open to doing a full LP of similar reworkings.

“I would be interested in doing an album of reworks in the style of that version [of ‘Live Forever’],” he admitted. “A bunch of Oasis reworks might be nice to do.”

Advertisement

The comments came after after Gallagher said that he’d also like to embark on a solo tour, playing only Oasis tracks.

“When I am making a record, I don’t think about my legacy,” he said. “I am in the trenches with the songs and I follow my instincts. How they come out is how they come out. As a whole, High Flying Birds is a totally different set-up to Oasis. They couldn’t be more different.”

“But when I put together a show, you have to merge the two. You can’t charge people £70 a ticket and not do a handful of Oasis songs, some of the most famous songs of the ’90s.”