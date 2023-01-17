Noel Gallagher weighs in on “nepo babies” debate: “They have to be good at what they do”

Noel Gallagher has expressed his opinion regarding to ongoing “nepo babies” debate.

Last November, Gallagher’s 22-year-old daughter Anaïs – who’s a photographer and has previously worked as a model – said: “I would be tone deaf and irresponsible if I didn’t admit to how privileged my life has been and how much of a leg up my upbringing has given me.”

Anaïs, whose mother is Meg Mathews, went on to say that she was “extremely grateful” for the opportunities she’s been afforded thanks to her famous parents.

“But I do think there needs to be a push to hire people who are incredibly deserving,” she explained, “and they may not come from a background when they have all the contacts.”

During an interview with Absolute Radio‘s Dave Berry this morning (January 17), Noel shared his thoughts on the row and said “it depends which way you look at it”.

“My daughter she follows me around with a camera and she films me and all that,” he told Berry. “She did a film about the making of the [upcoming High Flying Birds] album [‘Council Skies’].

“I guess you want to keep things close to home, but they have to be good at what they do. She’s good at what she does. She’s not just wondering around pointing a camera going, ‘Muhh there’s my dad’, she is great.”

Noel continued: “It’s not the worst thing in the world if you get your kids working for you, they’re cheap, do you know what I mean?… My lads are too busy scratching their balls and scouring TikTok for nonsense to worry about, ‘Dad, can I be your bass player’ or anything like that.”

Other entertainment figures to have voiced their opinions on the “nepo babies” discourse are Lily Allen, Zoë Kravitz, Bono‘s daughter Eve Hewson, Diddy’s son King Combs, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

There’s been a renewed focus on the conversation after a Vulture article titled ‘The Nepotism Babies Of Hollywood’ was published last month.

In turn, people began thinking about just how many high-profile people in the entertainment world have famous parents, and whether that gave them an unfair advantage in the industry.

Noel Gallagher today released a new single called ‘Easy Now’ from his fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’, which is out this summer.

The musician teased the record last week by posting an in-the-studio video that was filmed by Anaïs Gallagher.