Noel Gallagher would “rather have Boris Johnson as his brother” than Liam

Ouch.

Noel Gallagher has conceded that he’d rather have Boris Johnson than Liam for a brother, as their seemingly endless war of words rages on.

Ten years after their notorious split, Noel says that he’d rather have family ties with the divisive Tory Prime Minister.

“I would say Boris is more entertaining,” Noel told The Daily Star. “His use of the English language is more superior.”

However, he was willing to admit that Liam would emerge triumphant in the beauty stakes.

“Liam is better looking though,” he said. “I probably would not get on with either of them.”

He also admitted that the feud can be “exhausting”.

“Family politics can be exhausting,” he said.

“He insults my wife a lot. It is nothing to do with her at all. And he threatens my kids and it all gets a bit stupid. Liam has got how many kids? Officially? Four I believe. Nobody has got married yet so the ­situation has never arisen.”

Last month, Liam offered up a potential peace offering after admitting that he will invite his estranged brother to his upcoming wedding.

“My mam is like, ‘You’ve got to invite him.’ And I will. They’ll get a little envelope through the door,” he said.

However, the ‘Shockwave’ singer doesn’t have high hopes that Noel will actually turn up.

“They won’t come,” he said. “But you never know – like I said before, they go to the opening of anything so as soon as they open it, it’ll be like, ‘Come on Noel, get your Dermot O’Leary outfit on, we’re going out’.”

Last week, Noel also confirmed details of a huge outdoor gig for 2020.