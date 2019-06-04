Noel Gallagher’s backing singer and scissor-player Charlotte Marionneau leaves 2019 tour

"Ticket refunds will be available from the point of purchase"

Noel Gallagher has announced that his famed backing singer and scissor-player Charlotte Marionneau will be leaving his current High Flying Birds 2019 tour.

The cape-loving Marionneau, who became an internet sensation when she made her scissor-playing debut with The High Flying Birds in 2017, has been on the road with Gallagher this year, but will be departing for the remaining shows.

“It is with great sadness that NGHFB has to announce that Charlotte Marionneau will be leaving its 2019 world tour for personal reasons,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We look forward to welcoming her back as soon as possible… ticket refunds will be available from the point of purchase.”

Singing her praises back in 2017, Gallagher said: “She’s French and she’s eccentric to say the least. I said to her, ‘can you play the tambourine?’, She said, ‘I cannot play the tambourine.’ I said, ‘Oh right. Shaker?’ ‘Non. I can play the scissors.’ She brought them in and I was looking at my bass player going, if that’s not the greatest thing you’ve ever seen then tell me what is. A French bird in a cape playing the scissors? It doesn’t get any better than that does it?”

“If you were from Peckham, you would be obliged to intellectualise it. You would be at the mercy of intellectualising it.”

Noel added: “Look, I know what I’m doing. I’m not about to get on stage and play an arena with a bird in a cape playing the scissors, unless it’s great. I’m not a fucking idiot.”

After her first TV appearance, Noel’s brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam responded by tweeting that he had “somebody sharpening a pencil” in his band. Liam then appeared to mock Noel when he had someone peeling a potato at one of his own gigs.

After debuting new single ‘Rattling Rose’ last week, Noel will drop his new ‘Black Star Dancing EP’ on June 14– the weekend that he headlines Isle Of Wight Festival.

Noel Gallagher And The High Flying Birds’ upcoming UK tour dates are below:

7 – MANCHESTER, Heaton Park

8 – INVERNESS, Bught Park

14 – ISLE OF WIGHT, Isle of Wight Festival

16 – DUBLIN, Malahide Castle

30 – EXETER, Sunday Sessions, Powderham Castle