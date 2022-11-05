Noel Gallagher’s handwritten ‘Wonderwall’ lyrics fetch over £46,000 at auction

Noel Gallagher‘s handwritten lyrics for Oasis classic ‘Wonderwall’ have been sold for £46,875 at an auction.

The page is believed to have been written in the mid noughties to help Gallagher during rehearsals according to a description at the Propstore auction. It was kept by a member of the band’s road crew.

It was estimated to fetch between 4,000 and £6,000 but went for 10 times the estimated price.

Advertisement

A 1962 Epiphone Casino Guitar, which Gallagher bought after advice from Paul Weller and was used to record ‘Be Here Now’, and demos for ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’, also sold for £56,250.

https://t.co/8vrICy7YAI

Noel Gallagher's handwritten Wonderwall lyrics fetch 10 times estimate at auction pic.twitter.com/m4EkFEymlF — Brits & Pieces (@BritsPieces) November 5, 2022

Other items which went under the hammer included a leather jacket worn by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash during the music video for ‘Paradise City’ which went for £34,375 and an autographed ticket for a Beatles concert sold for £12,500.

David Bowie‘s spacesuit which he wore for the 1980 hit ‘Ashes To Ashes’ and a signed gun licence application from Elvis Presley also went up for auction.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently made his return with comeback single ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring Johnny Marr. It is the first track to feature on his forthcoming new album the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’.

The premiere for Liam Gallagher‘s Knebworth 22 documentary was also held in London earlier this week.

Advertisement

Director Toby L spoke about Gallagher’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, calling it “a great moment” for “a new generation of fans that weren’t alive when Oasis was around.”

Knebworth 22 is set to arrive in select UK cinemas for a limited time on November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased here.