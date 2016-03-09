Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Sia and more added to Sziget Festival 2016

Crystal Castles and Travis Scott have also joined the line-up
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sia and Jake Bugg have all been added to the line-up of this year’s Sziget Festival in Hungary.
Crystal Castles, Travis Scott, Aurora and Unkle have also joined the bill, joining the likes of previously confirmed acts Sigur Ros, M83, Chvrches, MØ, Bloc Party and many more.
Muse are set to headline the event, which takes place in August, with The Last Shadow Puppets and David Guetta also confirmed to appear.
According to The Line Of Best Fit, Sziget also says today (March 9) that “festival visitors can also expect a huge wave of announcements coming up in the near future connected to the ‘soul of Sziget’, including hundreds of non-musical programs happening on the island.
“Sziget is not only a music festival, but a place where the agenda of NGOs or contemporary dance and theatre are as important as any music acts.”
Sziget 2016 takes place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 10-17. Tickets are on sale now.
Sziget 2016 full line up so far:
Aurora
Bastille
Bloc Party
Bring Me The Horizon
Bullet For My Valentine
Crystal Castles
CHVRCHES
Datsik
David Guetta
Dyro
Excision
JAIN
Jake Bugg
Jess Glynne
John Newman
K.I.Z.
Kodaline
Kovacs
M83
MØ
Molotov
Muse
Naughty Boy
Nicky Romero
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Oscar and the Wolf
Parkway Drive
Parov Stelar
Rico & Sticks
Róisín Murphy
SIA
Sigúr Ros
Sum 41
The Last Shadow Puppets
The Lumineers
The Neighborhood
Tourist
Travis Scott
Unkle (live)
Wilkinson (live)
Years & Years