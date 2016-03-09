Trending:

Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Sia and more added to Sziget Festival 2016

Crystal Castles and Travis Scott have also joined the line-up

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sia and Jake Bugg have all been added to the line-up of this year’s Sziget Festival in Hungary.

Crystal Castles, Travis Scott, Aurora and Unkle have also joined the bill, joining the likes of previously confirmed acts Sigur Ros, M83Chvrches, MØ, Bloc Party and many more.

Muse are set to headline the event, which takes place in August, with The Last Shadow Puppets and David Guetta also confirmed to appear.

According to The Line Of Best Fit, Sziget also says today (March 9) that “festival visitors can also expect a huge wave of announcements coming up in the near future connected to the ‘soul of Sziget’, including hundreds of non-musical programs happening on the island.

“Sziget is not only a music festival, but a place where the agenda of NGOs or contemporary dance and theatre are as important as any music acts.”

Sziget 2016 takes place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 10-17. Tickets are on sale now.

Sziget 2016 full line up so far:

Aurora 
Bastille
 Bloc Party 
Bring Me The Horizon  
Bullet For My Valentine 
Crystal Castles  
CHVRCHES  
Datsik 
David Guetta 
Dyro 
Excision
 JAIN 
Jake Bugg
 Jess Glynne 
John Newman 
K.I.Z. 
Kodaline 
Kovacs 
M83 
MØ 
Molotov 
Muse 
Naughty Boy
 Nicky Romero
 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
 Oscar and the Wolf 
Parkway Drive 
Parov Stelar 
Rico & Sticks
 Róisín Murphy
 SIA 
Sigúr Ros 
Sum 41
 The Last Shadow Puppets
 The Lumineers 
The Neighborhood 
Tourist 
Travis Scott 
Unkle (live) 
Wilkinson (live) 
Years & Years