Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Sia and more added to Sziget Festival 2016

Crystal Castles and Travis Scott have also joined the line-up

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sia and Jake Bugg have all been added to the line-up of this year’s Sziget Festival in Hungary.

Crystal Castles, Travis Scott, Aurora and Unkle have also joined the bill, joining the likes of previously confirmed acts Sigur Ros, M83, Chvrches, MØ, Bloc Party and many more.

Muse are set to headline the event, which takes place in August, with The Last Shadow Puppets and David Guetta also confirmed to appear.

According to The Line Of Best Fit, Sziget also says today (March 9) that “festival visitors can also expect a huge wave of announcements coming up in the near future connected to the ‘soul of Sziget’, including hundreds of non-musical programs happening on the island.

“Sziget is not only a music festival, but a place where the agenda of NGOs or contemporary dance and theatre are as important as any music acts.”

Sziget 2016 takes place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 10-17. Tickets are on sale now.

Sziget 2016 full line up so far:

Aurora

Bastille

Bloc Party

Bring Me The Horizon

Bullet For My Valentine

Crystal Castles

CHVRCHES

Datsik

David Guetta

Dyro

Excision

JAIN

Jake Bugg

Jess Glynne

John Newman

K.I.Z.

Kodaline

Kovacs

M83

MØ

Molotov

Muse

Naughty Boy

Nicky Romero

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Oscar and the Wolf

Parkway Drive

Parov Stelar

Rico & Sticks

Róisín Murphy

SIA

Sigúr Ros

Sum 41

The Last Shadow Puppets

The Lumineers

The Neighborhood

Tourist

Travis Scott

Unkle (live)

Wilkinson (live)

Years & Years