Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 outdoor Essex show

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced an outdoor headline show in Essex for next summer – tickets will be available here.

The former Oasis singer-songwriter will perform in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on August 5, 2023. The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan are due to support.

Gallagher’s forthcoming concert is part of Heritage Live, “a unique annual concert series that brings world-famous artists to the most beautiful landmarks in the country”, per a press release.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT on Friday, December 9 – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday, December 7 – sign up here.

In a statement, Heritage Live Promoter Giles Cooper said: “Noel is one of rock’s true iconic geniuses and we’re so pleased he’ll be performing another Heritage Live show for us next summer.

Very excited to announce that @NoelGallagher‘s High Flying Birds will play an exclusive outdoor show in the stunning grounds of @EHAudleyEnd, Saffron Walden, Essex on Sat 5th Aug 2023, with special guests @ZutonsThe and @tommeighanhq. Register for PRESALE: https://t.co/J4XgBbe6Zj pic.twitter.com/74Sq45oKnR — Heritage Live (@HeritageLiveGCE) December 1, 2022

“Their show with us at Kenwood last year was one of the highlights of the summer; the High Flying Birds are such a brilliant band and we really can’t wait to stage this show for them in one of the UK’s most amazing concert settings.”

Previous Heritage Live gigs have been held on the grounds of historic sites such as Kenwood on Hampstead Heath, Englefield House in Berkshire and the Ardingly Showground.

Yesterday (November 30) Gallagher announced a homecoming show in Manchester for next August. He’ll be joined on that date by special guests Primal Scream and Future Islands.

The musician will also top the bill at South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace Bowl in London next July.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds shared a new Johnny Marr-featuring single called ‘Pretty Boy’ in October. It served as the first preview of NGHFB’s upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?’.

An exact release date for the record has not yet been confirmed, but Gallagher recently let slip that it will arrive in May 2023.