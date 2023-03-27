Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK arena tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have confirmed a series of 2023 headline dates across the UK – find tickets here.

Gallagher will begin the tour on August 30 at Hull’s Bonus Arena, heading to London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds and Glasgow, before finishing at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on December 21.

The tour is in support of the High Flying Birds‘ fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’, which comes out on June 2 via Sour Mash (pre-order here).

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 31 and can be found here. Fans can access a pre-sale on Wednesday, March 29 if they pre-order ‘Council Skies’, via the official Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds store.

It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be… that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. NG

New album ‘Council Skies’ is released June 2nd!

Pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/47HnKguIY9 pic.twitter.com/KCA63qK6SK — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) January 17, 2023

Last week, Gallagher shared ‘Dead To The World’, the latest preview from the album, which he called “by some distance my favourite tune on the album”.

“It has this film noir vibe,” Gallagher said of the track in a statement. “It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

Gallagher’s new offering follows on from the singles ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Pretty Boy’. Earlier this month, the former Oasis singer-songwriter shared a “spacey” remix of the latter song by The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

This summer, Gallagher will showcase ‘Council Skies’ on a run of outdoor UK headline gigs including a recently-announced Brighton date. You can see the full itinerary and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Elsewhere, High Flying Birds and Garbage announced a co-headline tour of North America this summer – find more details and purchase tickets here.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds UK arena tour 2023:

AUGUST

30 – Bonus Arena, Hull

DECEMBER

14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

15 – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

17 – Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool