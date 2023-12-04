Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce summer 2024 UK shows

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have unveiled details of their summer 2024 UK shows – find all ticket information here.

The band are set to visit Cardiff, Wigan, Halifax, and London from July 2024 for another round of touring. The shows will follow the High Flying Birds and their December 2023 arena tour, finishing at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on December 21.

Noel is also set to play a slew of Oasis classics alongside his material with the High Flying Birds including their newest album ‘Council Skies’. The record received four stars from NME, and was praised as “satisfying a record as anyone could hope for from a Gallagher in 2023.”

Tickets for the 2024 UK shows will go on sale Friday December 8, 9am – get yours here.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play:

DECEMBER 2023

14 – London, OVO Arena Wembley SOLD OUT

15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham SOLD OUT

17 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

18 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

21 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena SOLD OUT

JULY 2024

17 – Cardiff Castle

18 – Wigan, Robin Park

20 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

AUGUST 2024

1 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

The frontman is reportedly heading to the studio to record his next solo album, which he has teased has “two albums worth”. “I’ve had to stop writing because I need to get these songs recorded and get them out there so I can write some more,” he said.

He also confirmed there would be a 30th anniversary reissue of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’, which may include some “lost” tapes that he recently recovered. “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions,” he said. “We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

Noel has denied appearing with Liam on his separate tour, where he will play ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full. Tickets for the ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour are available here. Liam is also slated to play the seminal Oasis record in full at his headline slot at Reading & Leeds 2024.

In other news, Noel recently released his new single, ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’.