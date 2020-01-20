Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce two new Manchester shows

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced that they’ll return to Manchester for two shows in March.

The band will play two nights at the O2 Apollo Manchester on March 24 and 25, with the shows coming weeks after the release of ‘Blue Moon Rising’ – Noel’s latest EP.

He’ll also play a gig for the Teenage Cancer Trust on Friday March 27 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Advertisement

Back in September 2019, Gallagher released the acclaimed ‘This Is The Place‘ – the second of three EPs coming in 2019, following on from June’s ‘Black Star Dancing.’

Reviewing Gallagher’s Manchester-inspired ‘This is the Place’ EP, NME wrote: “To quote Tony Walsh’s poem on the treasures of Manchester: “It’s ace, it’s the best and the songs that we sing, from the stands, from our bands, set the whole planet shaking”. While Gallagher’s done well to remember that, he’s gone back to his roots but taken them to strange new places.

“Imagine what Oasis could have been if they’d have had the bravery to match this bombast in their latter years.”

Gallagher also recently announced a huge one-off headline show at London’s Kenwood House for 2020.