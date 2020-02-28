Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds unveil new track ‘Come On Outside’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared their new track ‘Come On Outside’, the latest effort to emerge from their forthcoming EP ‘Blue Moon Rising’.

The latest track from the former Oasis guitarist sees him showing off his compassionate and contemplative side as he offers a rousing call to arms for the lonely and disaffected in society.

“To the people lost and lonely, in the fortress of your mind, come on outside. To the people taking shelter on the city streets tonight, come on inside,” Gallagher sings.

It comes after Noel previously unveiled the title track from ‘Blue Moon Rising’, which in turn followed on from ‘Wandering Star’.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was recently announced for this year’s Forest Live concert series.

Supported by Confidence Man, he will play: Thetford Forest near Brandon, Suffolk on June 18, Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire on June 19, and Sherwood Pines near Mansfield, Nottingham on June 26.

Gallagher also recently revealed that he is planning to a take a long break from touring.

He told Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast: ”I’m ready to call it a day, actually. I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I’m ready to take a big chunk of time off.

“I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

”I’m 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I’ll be 58, so that’s nearly 60. You don’t know how you’re going to feel physically. You’re gonna think, ‘Can I be fucking arsed to be away from the kids?”